Police Recover Dozens of Cats From Filthy Sunrise Home

Police have recovered dozens of cats -- a handful of them found dead -- from filthy conditions inside a Sunrise home.

Neighbors say the smell coming from the home on Northwest 94th Avenue is unbearable and that they have been living with it for months.

Sources told NBC 6 that Michelline Joy— who works with several animal rescues— was hoarding the cats inside the home and starving them.

"I would count, like, about 10 cats in the window and I had no clue that there were so many," said one neighbor, who didn't want to show her face on camera.

Since Saturday, Sunrise Police have recovered 37 cats from the home. Four or five were found dead.

Tia Williams with Operation Paw is helping to get the cats out of the house.

"They’re in the ceiling. They’re in the walls. They’re in the ducts. They’re in closets. Every room had cats," Williams said.

"It’s just a heinous situation. I can’t see anybody neglecting animals like that. It’s just not right. It’s just not right," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor, Ana Arias, has two small children and says the smell is so bad she doesn’t let them play in the backyard.

"It’s really bad. You cannot go outside. I mean, you can go but the smell is really strong," Arias said.

Sunrise Police have not made any arrests.

The animal rescue Saving Sage says the woman was a volunteer there but she was fired last week.