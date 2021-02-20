Police Release New Surveillance Photo in Search for Missing Hollywood Woman

Hollywood Police released a new photo Saturday they hope will help in their efforts to find a missing college student who was last seen earlier in February.

Noemi Bolivar has not been seen since leaving her home February 11th.

Police released a surveillance photo taken that day showing Bolivar getting on a bus in the 7000 block of Sheridan Street.

In the photo, Bolivar is seen wearing a black and white shirt along with denim shorts, teal sneakers, black sunglasses and a facial mask. Police say she later got off the bus alone in the 800 block of Sheridan Street.

Wednesday, police searched a wooded area at Anne Kolb Nature Center in connection with Bolivar’s disappearance. Family and friends said Bolivar left to take a walk at the nature center, texting her roommate a photo from there.

Her phone later pinged from the area of the Hollywood Broadwalk that night, but she remains missing.

Volunteers from Bolivar's church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, have been searching all throughout Hollywood and passing out flyers for days.

Family members said Bolivar looks very young and they described her as sweet but naive, and said they're worried she could have been a victim of human trafficking.

Bolivar's parents say she is a high-functioning person with autism and is on Adderal after she was diagnosed with ADHD. Family members described her as very bright, with a major in wildlife ecology from Brigham Young University, but they’re worried someone could have abducted her.

“This is totally out of character to think that she would get up and leave," her mother, Marycel, said.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.