Police release new video showing a hit and run in Allapattah that left one person critical

Miami Police released surveillance video after exhausting all of their efforts in trying to find the suspect accused of hitting a man with his truck and driving away in Allapattah last year.

According to the police report, at around 1:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, police were called about reports of a man hit by a vehicle at NW 20th avenue and 36th street.

The surveillance video provided by the Miami Police shows the victim crossing NW 36th street when a white Chevy Suburban strikes the victim, sending him crashing into a white building. The vehicle continues on it's path without attempting to stop.

The police said the victim was taken to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries, where he underwent emergency surgery and is slowly recovering.