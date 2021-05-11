Police Release Sketch of Man Wanted for Attacking Jogger in Miami-Dade

Police have released a sketch of a man who they say attacked a woman as she was jogging in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood last week.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on May 5, as the 46-year-old woman was on a run in the area of Southwest 65th Terrace and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the man approached the woman from behind, pushed her to the ground, and a struggle ensued.

After the assault, the man fled on foot, and remains at-large, police said. The victim wasn't injured.

Police on Tuesday released the sketch of the suspect, who they said is between 30 and 40 years old, and about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.