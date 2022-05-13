Police Release Surveillance of Shooting That Killed Miami-Dade Teen

Police released a snippet of surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to the murder of a 17-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade.

Loved ones gathered at a memorial and balloon release Friday at Charles Hadley Park to remember Cairi McNear, who was gunned down May 4 outside an apartment complex on the 7100 block of 14th Place before heading to school.

Courtesy

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. He faces second-degree murder charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The surveillance video shows the suspect with a gun. According to an arrest report, the suspect got into an argument with McNear, and then pulled a gun out of his pants and shot him multiple times.

Police say the accused shooter then took off on a minibike.

Aurianna McNear, Cairi's mother, told NBC 6 on Tuesday that the suspect's arrest is "bittersweet."

“There’s nothing comforting about that, knowing that another mother is going through the same pain that I’m going through,” she said. “She lost a son, and I lost a son.”

The mother of a teen who was shot and killed in NW Miami-Dade calls the arrest of her son’s alleged murderer “bittersweet." NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports