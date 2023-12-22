Police release surveillance video in man's murder in Fort Lauderdale

A South Florida mother is still urging for answers months after her son was shot and killed.

Allie Cadet was shot and killed Sept. 2 on Northwest 16th Court in Fort Lauderdale.

"I feel like I'm in a dark because I never know that he have any problem with anybody," said Cadet's mother, who didn't want to show her face on camera because the killer is still on the run.

Cadet was her oldest son. She said he never got a chance to meet his daughter, who was born after he was killed.

She described him as funny, someone who made friends easily and loved to help people.

"I love my son from the head to the bottom," she said.

What she misses most is her son's smile.

"Soon as he comes, he comes in with a smile, or if he's not smiling, I said, 'hold up, I'm tired, give me my smile,' with that makes my day, my tiredness gone," she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police believe Cadet was possibly gambling with a group of people and the shooting was caught on camera.

Detectives said the shooter and another suspect then stole Cadet's money before running away.

All Cadet's mother wants is justice.

"In the name of Jesus? Yes, I believe I will get justice as soon as possible," she said.

Police again are searching for two people but urging anyone who may know what happened or witnessed this shooting to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.