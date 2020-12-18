Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Aventura

Police in Aventura are in a standoff with a barricaded person Friday afternoon.

The scene stemmed from a call regarding domestic violence.

No one is injured and the SWAT team is trying to communicate with that person, who is alone.

Traffic is being redirected West Country Club Frive from the William Lehman Causeway to 190th Street. Police advised drivers to use alternate roads.

Founders Park has also been closed until further notice.

