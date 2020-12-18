Aventura

Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Aventura

NBC 6

Police in Aventura are in a standoff with a barricaded person Friday afternoon.

The scene stemmed from a call regarding domestic violence.

No one is injured and the SWAT team is trying to communicate with that person, who is alone.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Miami Beach Offering Emergency Grants for Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic

Florida 6 hours ago

Mick Jagger Gets Some Shelter, Buying Florida Mansion

Traffic is being redirected West Country Club Frive from the William Lehman Causeway to 190th Street. Police advised drivers to use alternate roads.

Founders Park has also been closed until further notice.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Aventura
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us