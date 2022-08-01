Police Respond to Home in NW Miami-Dade

Dozens of officers responded to a home Monday in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of NW 122nd Street and 22nd Court after a third party reported a potential threat.

Police have not confirmed any details.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.