Miami-Dade County

Police Respond to Home in NW Miami-Dade

NBC 6

Dozens of officers responded to a home Monday in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of NW 122nd Street and 22nd Court after a third party reported a potential threat.

Police have not confirmed any details.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

