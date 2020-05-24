Daytona Beach

Police Respond to Large Crowds, Shooting in Daytona Beach

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

A shooting erupted at a Florida beachside road where more than 200 people gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite pandemic restrictions, authorities say.

Police said several people were injured in the incident Saturday in Daytona Beach.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter images showing the large Memorial Day weekend crowds surrounding a car outside a beachfront mall as men stood on the sunroof and out the windows throwing money around and blocking traffic.

Images show the group scattering when officers arrived, but another large group then gathered around a different vehicle.

The Daytona Beach Police and the sheriff's office said on Twitter that a shooting that ensued near the beach Saturday night sent several people to the hospital with wounds.

The law enforcement agencies say no arrests have been made.

