One Man Dead, Another Injured After Double Shooting in Little River

One man was left dead and another injured after a double shooting Tuesday evening in NW Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shooting just after 5:15 p.m. near NW 96th Street and NW 20th Avenue in the county’s Little River neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found one man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Minutes after the shooting, deputies also responded to a home after a report that someone had been shot, where they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities say the second victim fled to a nearby home on the 2000 block of NW 96th Street where he sought safety after the shooting.

Official have not yet released the names of the victims.

