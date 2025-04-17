Florida State University

At least 6 hospitalized after report of active shooter at Florida State University

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the Student Union.

By Brian Hamacher and NBC6

At least six people were hospitalized as police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert read.

At least six people were hospitalized, officials from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. One patient was in critical condition and the rest were in serious condition.

NBC News Correspondent George Solis reports about an active shooter reported on the Tallahassee campus.

Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X.

Other videos showed students and others running on the campus.

FBI agents were responding and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials also said they were responding to the campus.

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

No other information was immediately available.

