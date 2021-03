Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting and a vehicle into a business in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area of 173rd Street and Homestead Avenue.

There was a large police presence at the scene, along with an SUV that appeared to have crashed into a business.

#UPDATE: This is a police-involved shooting. The media staging area is Hibiscus and the Busway. https://t.co/DZ5nktLCUp — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 18, 2021

No other information was immediately known.

