Police Respond to Surveillance Footage Showing Local Doctor Being Handcuffed

Police are addressing circulating surveillance footage that shows an officer arresting a local doctor outside his own home in Flagami on Friday.

The surveillance footage shows Dr. Armen Henderson placing boxes on the curb outside his home when a City of Miami police officer approaches him.

Henderson and the police officer begin talking when, just a few seconds later, the doctor is suddenly placed in handcuffs.

Henderson’s wife is seen later coming outside with what looks like an ID, and the officer takes the cuffs off.

City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says the officer stopped Henderson due to several complaints about illegal dumping in the neighborhood.

"The City of Miami Police department does not condone or accept profiling of any kind," Colina said in a Twitter video addressing the footage.

Colina says the incident is still being investigated.

Just a few weeks ago, NBC 6 did a story on Dr. Henderson administering free COVID-19 testing for the homeless in Overtown.

NBC 6 reached out to Dr. Henderson, but he declined to comment on the incident.

