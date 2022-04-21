Police Respond to Woman Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home

Police are negotiating with a woman who barricaded herself inside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Police received a call at around 6:30 p.m. and responded to the residence on Pierce Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

#MORE: Negotiators can be heard over loudspeakers. @MiamiDadePD says a woman is barricaded in a home. Call came in around 6:30 pm. Husband and three kids left the home around 8:30 pm. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/haSU6Vbb4W — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) April 22, 2022

Police said the woman's husbands and kids were inside the home at some point, but they were able to leave the home at around 8:30 p.m.

It's unclear why she's barricaded inside of the home.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.