Police Respond After 2 People Shot at Aventura Mall

Police responded after at least two people were shot at Aventura Mall Friday.
Officers responded to the mall on Biscayne Boulevard after the incident was reported near the Nordstrom store. Police sources said at least two people had been shot.
Footage showed a large police presence at the scene with multiple ambulances. Groups of people who appeared to have evacuated the mall were standing outside.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that there were two trauma alerts at the scene.
Aventura Police said the area was secure and there were no other threats to the community.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.