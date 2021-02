Police are at the scene of a situation at a Miramar apartment complex reportedly involving a man who was involved in a shooting.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Sunshine Garden Apartments, located at 6840 Pembroke Road, with officers from the Pembroke Pines Police Department assisting at this time.

Police have not released details at this time of who they may be looking for.

Eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road have been blocked off at this time.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are assisting with a scene at 6840 Pembroke Road in Miramar. Please stay clear of the area, as eastbound lanes of travel along Pembroke Road are being temporarily blocked. pic.twitter.com/lGaptil9PM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 24, 2021

