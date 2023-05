Miramar police have reunited parents with a 2-year-old little girl they found wandering in the Riviera Isles community at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Update: Her parents have been located. We thank our community and media partners for their assistance in helping us identify this child. pic.twitter.com/WrzefI0vjn — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 1, 2023

The little girl was in good health and speaks Spanish, police said.

Miramar police thank the community for helping to identify the little girl.