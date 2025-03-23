Investigation underway after 3 suspects damage decoy cruiser in Pembroke Park: Police

An investigation is underway Sunday after three suspects were accused of vandalizing a decoy cruiser at a gas station in Pembroke Park.

According to Pembroke Park Police, a group of around 90 to 150 people riding on ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes stopped at a RaceTrac gas station at 3996 Pembroke Road.

After the large group was at the gas station, three suspects climbed onto a Pembroke Park Police decoy vehicle and one of them kicked the front windshield, which shattered it.

Video showed a large group of people at the gas station and the three individuals on top of the cruiser.

Police said the damages to the vehicle were around $1,000.

Before stopping at the gas station, police said the suspects were involved in a series of street takeovers in South Florida.

After vandalizing the cruisers, police said they followed the suspects who continued to engage in reckless behavior.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact police.