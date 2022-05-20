Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect in Little Havana

Police were searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Friday in a Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami Police responded to the call around 2 p.m. and searched the area of SW 14th Street and 29th Avenue for hours.

Investigators also say the victim in this case was not hurt.

Two people were detained for questioning but were not considered suspects, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 6 cameras captured officers in tactical gear and armed with rifles as they searched for their suspect.

A neighbor provided video of negotiators trying to get someone to come out of a house by speaking over a loudspeaker.

The home’s connection to the armed robbery is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.