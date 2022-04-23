Pembroke Pines

Police Search for Armed Robbery, Shooting Suspect in Pembroke Pines

The Pembroke Pines Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery and shooting that occurred in the Cedarwoods community Friday night

A preliminary investigation revealed that two victims — a man and a woman — arrived home and were approached by the suspect as they walked towards their front door.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at both victims and demanded the male victim’s phone and watch. The man complied, and the suspect fled the area on foot.

As the suspect was running from the location, the male victim chased after him, and the suspect turned around and fired two rounds, missing both times.

The male victim observed the suspect get into the backseat of an awaiting vehicle which then fled the area.

The suspect is a white Hispanic male, who police estimate to be 20-30 years old with a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or email tips@ppines.com.

