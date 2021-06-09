Miami-Dade County

Police Search for Driver After Man on Scooter Killed in Hit-and-Run in SW Miami-Dade

The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 296th Street and Old Dixie Highway, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on an electric scooter was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

Officials said the 20-year-old man was struck by an unknown red vehicle that fled the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Footage from the scene showed the man's body covered by a tarp and broken pieces of the electric scooter nearby.

Officials haven't released the man's identity.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

