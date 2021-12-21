College Students Critical After Brickell Weekend Hit and Run Crash

Police are still searching for the driver who struck two college students early Saturday morning in a hit and run crash in Brickell, leaving both victims fighting for their lives.

Authorities responded to the hit-and run scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. near South Miami Avenue and 7th Street. The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center via Miami Fire Rescue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Ian Edelman, a second year dental student at Columbia University, and 24-year-old Jason Greenfield, a second year medical student at the University of Miami.

Both Edelman and Greenfield remain in critical condition.

Witnesses said three cars were drag racing in the area when one lost control while attempting to swerve and hit a curb, striking the victims.

Police have not confirmed any details on the crash or the drivers involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.