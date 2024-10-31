Fort Lauderdale

Police search for driver seen on video running over man lying down in Fort Lauderdale

The victim, 73-year-old Esperant Lahens, had laid in front of the vehicle, which was parked, according to police.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police say they are searching for the driver who ran over a man lying in front of their car, killing him, in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of NW 1st Street.

The victim, 73-year-old Esperant Lahens, got on the ground in front of the vehicle, which was parked, according to police. A short time later, three people got into the Jeep.

"When the driver pulled forward to exit the parking spot, the vehicle drove over the pedestrian, who was laying against the curb," Fort Lauderdale police said. "It is unknown if the driver was aware of the pedestrian at the time of the incident."

At around 6:25 a.m., a passerby found Lahens unresponsive and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not currently accused of a crime, authorities said, but they need to get in touch for the purposes of the case.

Anyone with information should call Broward County crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

