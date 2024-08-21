Police search for driver who hit good Samaritan and took off in Fort Lauderdale

A good Samaritan was helping a driver who ran out of gas in Fort Lauderdale when another car hit him from behind – and now police are searching for that driver who they say took off.

Yevhenii Arsirii was on his way home on August 11 when he saw someone pushing a truck along NW 6th Street. He pulled over and learned the driver ran out of gas, so he got out to help push.

“We were pushing and talking about love and compassion and then everything happened,” Arsirii said.

Moments later, another driver hit Arsirii, another good Samaritan, and the truck from behind. Fort Lauderdale Police said that driver got out of their car and walked away.

Arsirii was badly hurt. Doctors have already amputated his right leg and are working to save his left leg.

“I'm feeling pain, I'm feeling anxious and sadness,” Arsirii said. “I would say to this person to at least pay the bill.”

Arsirii is currently at Broward Health Medical Center. His wife Zhanna flew in from New York and is by his side.

“Just trusting God that maybe there is a reason behind this,” Zhanna Arsirii said. “He’s definitely the last person who deserves what he’s going through.”

Arsirii and his wife are focused on healing but they also want justice.

“I want to start healing and I want the pain to go away,” Arsirii said.

“We know there is a reason for every single situation. I’m just hoping he gets everything he needs and gets back to normal,” his wife said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe was established for Arsirii.