Police search for gunman who killed 19-year-old at Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex at 828 Southwest 16th Street and left 19-year-old Myrah Zeigler dead

By Julia Bagg and Marissa Bagg

Authorities are still searching for whoever shot and killed a 19-year-old woman during a party at an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex at 828 Southwest 16th Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, it started with some sort of altercation and ended when a man pulled out a handgun and shot 19-year-old Myrah Zeigler.

Myrah Zeigler
Myrah Zeigler

Zeigler, of Fort Pierce, was found lying in the roadway suffering from a gun shot wound and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the property is used as an Airbnb and a party with about a dozen young adults was going on into the early hours on Monday.

"They were screaming, crying, throwing glass and the next thing you know we started hearing a fight, they were fighting, tussling all over," one witness said.

The witness said police had even showed up before the deadly shooting after he heard threats being made.

"In the house I did hear 'I’m going to shoot you, I’m going to shoot you.' So I’m like 'alright, the cops are here, everything is under control.' And then I would say about 10 minutes later, I heard boom boom, and helicopters were flying around, cops going everywhere," he said.

Neighbors said the house is regularly rented on Airbnb.

"People are coming and going all the time and during Spring Break it was mobbed," resident Nancy Folgmann said.

Another resident said the neighborhood is normally quiet.

"Only the violence is the people that the Airbnb rents to. That's what I would say. It's not anybody around here," she said.

Airbnb confirmed the listing and released a statement on the incident.

"Airbnb bans parties, and we condemn this senseless act of gun violence. We suspended the account of the guest who booked this reservation while we look into the situation further, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation," the statement read.

Police said their investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-5570.

