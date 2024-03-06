Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed scooter rider in Hollywood

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a scooter rider in Hollywood and fled the scene early Tuesday.

The hit-and-run happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of South Park Road and Pembroke Road.

Hollywood Police said the car, believed to be a white Honda Civic with dark tints, was traveling west on Pembroke Road when they struck the scooter from behind.

The rider was thrown from the scooter and died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver of the car fled the scene. A brief surveillance video released by police Wednesday showed the car speeding away.

Police said the car should have visible damage along the hood, front passenger side bumper, and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-764-4357.