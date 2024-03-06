Hollywood

Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed scooter rider in Hollywood

The hit-and-run happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Park Road and Pembroke Road

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a scooter rider in Hollywood and fled the scene early Tuesday.

The hit-and-run happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of South Park Road and Pembroke Road.

Hollywood Police said the car, believed to be a white Honda Civic with dark tints, was traveling west on Pembroke Road when they struck the scooter from behind.

The rider was thrown from the scooter and died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver of the car fled the scene. A brief surveillance video released by police Wednesday showed the car speeding away.

Police said the car should have visible damage along the hood, front passenger side bumper, and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-764-4357.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us