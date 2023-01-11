Police Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Fled North Miami Crash on Foot

Police were searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash in North Miami on foot Wednesday.

The crash happened in the area of Northeast 141st Street and Northeast 12th Avenue and involved a BMW 3-Series and a Toyota Corolla.

Police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot. A perimeter was established as officers searched for the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

