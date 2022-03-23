Police Search for Killer After Deadly Shooting in Hammocks Apartment Complex

Police are on the lookout for the man who opened fire and killed another man in a residential apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. near the 14900 block of Southwest 80th Street in the Hammocks neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 43-year-old victim had just returned from running errands when he was shot by an unknown subject when walking out of a vehicle to his apartment.

The suspect fled in a bronze Cadillac SRX made between 2009 and 2016, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting but say it is a possible armed robbery.

"It’s really scary to hear about things happening like this, so I’m honestly kind of scared about my safety now," said one woman who lives in the complex.

No details on the suspect were immediately available.