Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Hitting Child at Miami Pharmacy

Miami Police are searching for the man caught on camera striking a young child waiting in line at a pharmacy earlier in December.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. on December 13th at the Walgreens located at 1695 Northwest 20th Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Surveillance footage showed the 3-year-old boy and his mother walking near the pharmacy line. A short time later, a black man later identified as 27-year-old Marvin Green strikes the child in his head and runs out of the store.

The child was treated by Miami Fire Rescue at the scene and not hospitalized.

Police have not released information on Green's whereabouts at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.