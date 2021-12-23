Caught on Camera

Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Hitting Child at Miami Pharmacy

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. on December 13th at the Walgreens located at 1695 Northwest 20th Street

By NBC 6

Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Miami Police are searching for the man caught on camera striking a young child waiting in line at a pharmacy earlier in December.

Surveillance footage showed the 3-year-old boy and his mother walking near the pharmacy line. A short time later, a black man later identified as 27-year-old Marvin Green strikes the child in his head and runs out of the store.

The child was treated by Miami Fire Rescue at the scene and not hospitalized.

Police have not released information on Green's whereabouts at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

