Police search for man caught on camera stealing fistfuls of cash from register at Publix in Miami Shores

Police in Miami Shores are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing from a Publix supermarket and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the moments the man reached the checkout counter just before reaching his hands in the register and taking out a handful of money while the employee was serving a customer.

According to Miami Shores Police, the incident occurred on June 2, shortly before 8 p.m.

Video footage that just before committing the crime, the man grabbed a packet of potato chips, with which he also took without paying.

A customer noticed the incident and tried to block his path by tripping him, but the suspect dodged and ran down the aisle of the Publix and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on the store's exterior cameras fleeing in the direction of Biscayne Blvd.

“I know they have a policy because my brother works at Publix," said one witness who saw the robbery unfold. "Employees aren't allowed to touch any customers, but that doesn't mean other customers can't step in and do something about it. You know, only managers are allowed to do anything with people who steal or take money, that's their policy. I don't agree or disagree, but you know, some of the bystanders could have easily stepped in and helped this lady."