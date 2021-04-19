Police Search for Man Suspected in Miami Home Invasion Robberies

Detectives in Miami are searching for the man they say is behind two home invasion robberies that occurred within blocks of each other in early April.

The Miami Police Department released surveillance video of the incidents, with the first taking place April 2nd near the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 30th Street.

The homeowner, an 86-year-old woman, told police the man entered through the front door of her home and demanded money and jewelry before snatching a chain from around her neck, stealing two phones and fleeing the scene.

In the second incident on April 10th, the suspect allegedly stole the purse from an 82-year-old woman as she tried to enter her home near NW 11th Avenue and 32nd Street. The two struggled and the woman fell down two steps onto the sidewalk outside her home while the suspect fled the scene.

Police did not say if either victim was injured.

The suspect is said to be between 30 and 40 years old and is approximately 5’10” tall while weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. During the April 2nd incident, he was wearing a black hat and black mask along with a polo shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.