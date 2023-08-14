Police search for man who allegedly kidnapped, sexually battered woman in Fort Lauderdale

Police in Fort Lauderdale are looking for a man who kidnapped and sexually battered a woman over the weekend.

The female victim and a man were sitting inside a vehicle around 5:19 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue when they were approached by another man, who threatened them at gunpoint, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The suspect then carjacked the vehicle and drove away with the woman still inside, police said.

The suspect allegedly drove the victim around for two hours — during this time, he stopped at an ATM to attempt to withdraw money from her account and sexually battered her, police said.

At some point, the suspect left the vehicle and the victim managed to get into the driver's seat and drive away, police said. Officers later found her alone in the car on southbound Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard after she called 911. Paramedics transported her to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released that afternoon.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a green t-shirt with light-colored lettering on the front and back, ripped acid-washed jeans and sneakers with yellow shoestrings. He has short dreads and was wearing a dark-colored bucket hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect in this incident should contact Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Jackie Sanchez at 954-828-5539, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.