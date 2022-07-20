Police Search for Man Who Attempted to Assault Woman in The Hammocks

Miami-Dade Police are looking for a man who they say tried to sexually attack a woman over the weekend in The Hammocks.

The incident happened at approximately 9:30 a.m Saturday, police said.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was out jogging in the area of SW 96th Street and 148th Place when the attacker approached her from behind, covered her mouth, and started touching her chest and private areas.

The woman fought back, and the attacker eventually fled, police said.

Miami-Dade Police

The attacker was described as a man in his early 20s, with brown hair, a light complexion and a thin build. He was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and blue jogging pants.

Miami-Dade Police released a sketch of the subject.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.