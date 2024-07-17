Police search for man who exposed himself to teenager at TJ Maxx in Port St. Lucie

A man is wanted by police after he allegedly approached a teenage girl shopping at TJ Maxx, exposed himself and then ran from the scene when confronted by her relative in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police said the crime happened on July 9 at around 12:20 p.m. at the store on 10864 SW Village Parkway.

The suspect allegedly said, “‘you’re pretty’ while walking closer to [the victim] with his zipper and his trousers open, and his genital exposed,” according to police.

Authorities said the suspect took off through the parking lot when a relative of the teenager attempted to confront him.

The suspect was described as approximately 20-30 years old with a slim build, dark hair and eye glasses. At the time of the crime he was wearing a light gray long-sleeved dress shirt, black trousers, light colored shoes and had AirPods in his ears.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Detective A. Doty at (772) 807-4442 or, to remain anonymous, Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.