Rapper Arrested For Punching Father at Davie Entertainment Center

What to Know Local rapper Courtney Wilson, stage name ABMG Spitta, was arrested on a battery charge for an incident in Davie, officials said.

Surveillance video from October 13th shows Wilson punching a 50-year-old man at Off the Wall, police said.

Police have arrested a man who they say punched a father and knocked him out unconscious last month at an entertainment center in Davie in an incident that was caught on camera.

Courtney Wilson, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of aggravated battery with bodily harm, Broward Sheriff's Office records showed.

Surveillance video from October 13th showed Wilson approaching a 50-year-old man at Off the Wall trampoline center on West State Road 84, Davie police said Wednesday.

Wilson accused the victim, who was with his 8-year-old son, of taking his game card, but the victim denied having his card and tried to walk away.

Wilson then violently punched the man, who was still holding his son's hand, and continued to beat him while he was unconscious, police said.

"We see this offender cowardly punch the victim in the face so violently that it knocks him out, knocks him to the ground," Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone said Wednesday.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head, face and jaw, police said.

"When the victim is lying on the ground, the offender gets on top of him and continues to beat him," Leone said. "He split his head open, had some jaw injury, had injuries to his face, and was taken to the hospital, and we see that the offender just walks out of the business and leaves."

Leone said the victim is doing better but said his son is still traumatized by the incident.

Wilson is a rapper who goes by the stage name ABMG Spitta and is also known as PaperChasin Spitta and Alley Boy, police said.

Jail records showed Wilson was being held without bond Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.