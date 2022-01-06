Police Search for Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman at Gunpoint in Miami

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint on a Miami sidewalk.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street.

The woman said the man was armed with a handgun when he sexually assaulted her at the intersection.

After the assault, she was able to flag down an officer who was driving by to report what had happened.

Miami Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday but have given few other details on the incident or suspect.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at approx. 3 A.M. the subject depicted in the sketch below committed a Sexual Battery in the area of S.W. 13th Avenue and 10th Street. Anyone with information are urged to call 305-603-6300 or to remain anonymous contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/gIr5nHICNM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 6, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.