Police Search for Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman at Gunpoint in Miami

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint on a Miami sidewalk.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street.
The woman said the man was armed with a handgun when he sexually assaulted her at the intersection.
After the assault, she was able to flag down an officer who was driving by to report what had happened.
Miami Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday but have given few other details on the incident or suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.