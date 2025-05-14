Caught on Camera

Police search for Miami Springs ‘car hopper' caught on video trying to open car doors

Authorities said the series of "car hopping" incidents happened between 2 and 3 a.m. from the 1000 to 1200 block of Wren and Plover avenues.

By Briana Trujillo

Police are searching for the person caught on camera apparently checking for unlocked vehicles early Tuesday.

Video shows a person in a hoodie sneaking between two vehicles and attempting to open their doors.

Authorities want residents to check their cars for missing property, and review any surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call 305-888-9711.

