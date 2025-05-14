Police search for Miami Springs ‘car hopper' caught on video trying to open car doors

Police are searching for the person caught on camera apparently checking for unlocked vehicles early Tuesday.

Authorities said the series of "car hopping" incidents happened between 2 and 3 a.m. from the 1000 to 1200 block of Wren and Plover avenues.

Video shows a person in a hoodie sneaking between two vehicles and attempting to open their doors.

Authorities want residents to check their cars for missing property, and review any surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call 305-888-9711.