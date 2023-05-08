Police Search for Miami Teen Who's Been Missing for Over a Week

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public's help to find a 14-year-old Miami girl that has been missing for more than a week.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Isabella Travieso who was last seen on April 27 in the area of the 10300 block of Southwest 48th Street in Miami.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Crocs.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423.