Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Wynwood

The Miami Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl that was last seen in Wynwood Sunday.

We need assistance locating 12 yr old Isabella V. Zea who was reported missing from the #Wynwood area. She’s 4’5”, weighs 100 lbs, has light brown eyes, black hair & was last seen wearing a black shirt w/ a white Jordan logo on the front, black sweatpants & black shoes. (1/2)… pic.twitter.com/Vc53dYoetC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 22, 2023

Isabella V. Zea is 4’5”, weighs 100 lbs, has light brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white Jordan logo on the front, black sweatpants, black socks and black shoes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.