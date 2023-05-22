Wynwood

Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Wynwood

The Miami Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl that was last seen in Wynwood Sunday.

Isabella V. Zea is 4’5”, weighs 100 lbs, has light brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white Jordan logo on the front, black sweatpants, black socks and black shoes. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. 

This article tagged under:

WynwoodMissing Girl
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us