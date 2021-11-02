Police Search for Missing and Endangered Man Last Seen in Plantation

Police are searching for a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen in Plantation on October 29 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Levan McKenzie's last-known destination is the 3800 block of W. Broward Blvd., where he was seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

McKenzie is described as a Black male who is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, a grey beard, and is balding with grey hair on sides.

Additionally, police say McKenzie has an altered mental status and is therefore considered "endangered."

Plantation police are seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of Levan McKenzie. The public is asked to contact their local authorities if he is sighted.