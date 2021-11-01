Police Search for Missing Autistic Man Last Seen in Miami Springs

Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen Sunday in Miami Springs.

A surveillance camera captured Steven Anthony Anello, who is autistic, functional and verbal, leaving his home at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweater, black jeans, white Nike sneakers and a blue book bag. Anello also wears braces and has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

His phone was last pinging in Miami at 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 31, but has since been turned off.

Anyone with information is requested to contact MSPD Detective R. Barrios at 305-888-9711.