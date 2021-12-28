Police Search for Missing Homestead Teen

The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for a missing teen boy from Homestead.

Sebastian Gonzalez, 16, has been missing since Dec. 20 where he was last seen in the 400 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Homestead.

Gonzalez is about 6'2" and weighs about 240 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Special Victims Bureau, Gonzalez is traveling on his Schwinn bicycle and he may be in need of services.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Gonzalez, please contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.