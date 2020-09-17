Hollywood

Police Search for More Victims of Former Driver Accused of Molesting Person in Wheelchair

Hollywood Police generic
NBC 6 South Florida

Police in Hollywood arrested a former paratransit bus driver who allegedly inappropriately touched a person with a disability while on the job, and they believe there may be more victims.

Jakeem Jackson, 28, was arrested Sept. 9 and faces lewd and lascivious charges of an individual with special needs and in a wheelchair, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

In May 2019, Jackson was a bus driver for Broward County's TOPS!, the county's transit system for people with physical, mental and other disabilities. He was being investigated for a possible sexual battery that happened during one of his transports, police said.

Local

Broward County 8 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Forming Social Justice Task Force

2020 hurricane season 10 hours ago

Hurricane Teddy Expected to Strengthen, Not Forecast to Impact South Florida

"The driver was employed by a former contractor, First Transit. He was removed from service immediately after the alleged incident," Broward County Transit said in a statement to NBC 6. "BCT cooperated with authorities during the investigation. BCT’s contract with First Transit ended on Dec. 31, 2019."

Hollywood police believe more people have been victims of Jackson and is asking the public to call at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us