Police Search for More Victims of Former Driver Accused of Molesting Person in Wheelchair

Police in Hollywood arrested a former paratransit bus driver who allegedly inappropriately touched a person with a disability while on the job, and they believe there may be more victims.

Jakeem Jackson, 28, was arrested Sept. 9 and faces lewd and lascivious charges of an individual with special needs and in a wheelchair, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

In May 2019, Jackson was a bus driver for Broward County's TOPS!, the county's transit system for people with physical, mental and other disabilities. He was being investigated for a possible sexual battery that happened during one of his transports, police said.

"The driver was employed by a former contractor, First Transit. He was removed from service immediately after the alleged incident," Broward County Transit said in a statement to NBC 6. "BCT cooperated with authorities during the investigation. BCT’s contract with First Transit ended on Dec. 31, 2019."

Hollywood police believe more people have been victims of Jackson and is asking the public to call at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).