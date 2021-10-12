Police Search for Parents of Child Left Near Miami Hospital

Police are looking for the parents or relatives of a child who was dropped off Tuesday near Mercy Hospital.

An unknown woman went into a medical building and handed off the young girl to a man who happened to be an off-duty officer, Miami Police said.

“He’s approached by an unknown white apparently Hispanic woman with a toddler in hand and asked him if he could watch this little girl while she went to the bathroom," said Kenia Fallat of the Miami Police Department. "When she comes out of the restroom she just vanished.“

The child appears to be around 2 years old and is in good health. She is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300.

We need help locating the parents and/or family of the child ⬇️ who was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain clothed police officer at a local hospital. The child appears to be 2yrs old & in good health. She is currently in #DCF custody. Call 305-603-6300 w/info pic.twitter.com/uolDzi0AWn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 12, 2021