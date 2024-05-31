Police search for shooter on dirt bike in northwest Miami-Dade

Police are looking for a person on a dirtbike who rode up to a car Friday in northwest Miami-Dade and opened fire, shooting two people inside.

The shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 95th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

A white Infiniti was driving in the area when someone on a dirt bike pulled up next to them, pulled out a gun, and shot at the car, hitting two men inside, police said.

The men were struck in the extremities and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The motive of the shooting was unclear.