Police are searching for a suspect after two men were shot near a Miami Gardens gas station Tuesday night.

It happened by the Exxon on NW 168th Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Miami Gardens police said the victims were rushed to the hospital, and the shooter ran off.

Video shows the gas station sectioned off by police tape, as officers stand by the gas pumps.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.