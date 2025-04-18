Police search for suspect after dog left for dead in Lauderdale Lakes

A young Schnauzer is making a comeback after a horrific case of animal cruelty in Lauderdale Lakes. The four-legged friend found on the side of the road appeared dead.

Looking at how lively and playful 17-month-old Bibi is, you may not believe the intense abuse the black Schnauzer endured.

Two weeks ago, Bibi came to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves barely alive.

Lauree Simmons said Broward County Animal Care officers picked Bibi up on the side of the road along Northwest 36th Street near 441 in Lauderdale Lakes after a caller reported a dead animal.

“Bibi couldn’t even lift her head; she couldn’t stand up,” said Simmons, the founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. “She looked half dead, honestly.”

Bibi was severely dehydrated and emaciated to the point her bones were protruding from her skin. Those who examined her said they found recent and old injuries on her body.

“She was either punched or hit by something we feel intentionally, and also we found a pellet in her chest cavity, meaning she was shot,” Simmons said.

In the last 10 days, her recovery has been steady, and she’s gained six pounds. Her lovable nature shines through.

“She’s been carefully fed and increased each day, every three to four hours, and we’re really happy with her progress. She’s a remarkable, sweet dog. I don’t know how anybody could do this to such a wonderful, sweet creature,” Simmons said. “Somebody needs to pay for this, this can’t keep going on. These animal abusers need to pay the price.”

Simmons encourages anyone with information on who caused Bibi’s injuries to call the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.

After another month in the care of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Bibi will be available for adoption. 600 other dogs are also available for adoption.