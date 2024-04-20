Police search for suspect of stabbing in Coconut Creek Winston Park

Coconut Creek Police are actively searching for a suspect who stabbed a man on the Winston Park Nature Center Trail and left him in serious condition.

According to police, the stabbing happened at 4:16 p.m., and the suspect ran into the wooden area of the park. He still hasn't been located.

#BREAKING: Massive scene in Coconut Creek, active manhunt at Winston Park Nature Center Trail.@CoconutCreekPD says police searching for suspect in 4:15 stabbing that left man seriously injured. They say suspect ran into woods, believe stabbing wasn’t random. BSO on scene. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/lHSzqUx0Sw — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) April 20, 2024

The victim was transported to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale via air rescue. No further information on his condition was released.

Police said in a social media post that they believe this incident "was not random" and thanked Coral Springs Police and Margate Police for their help with the large perimeter and assistance in the search.

We are investigating a stabbing that happened on the Winston Park Nature Center Trail at 4:16 pm. The victim was a male. He was flown to @BrowardHealth General for treatment of serious injury… — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) April 20, 2024

The Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter was over the scene as well.

Police are asking people that live in the area to please call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.