Police Search For Suspect Who Fled After Shooting Vehicle in Davie

The Davie Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Davie Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the 2100 Block of S University Drive in Davie on May 7 at approximately 7:15 a.m.

According to Davie police, the victim was traveling south on University Drive when an unknown suspect shot at the vehicle.

The suspect continued south on University, fleeing the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact details of why this occurred are still being investigated.

The southbound lanes at South University Drive between the 2100 and 2300 blocks have since been reopened.

Davie PD is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.