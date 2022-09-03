Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City

Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away.

Florida City Police said they had a situation where an armed person pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. They said one of their officers fired their firearm, but no one was hit.

The search for that suspect caused police to create a perimeter in the area of Northwest 16th Street in Florida City.

Neighbors said they were woken up by the loud sound of a police helicopter and police knocking on their doors.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video from the scene shows canines, officers walking around with their guns drawn, and a helicopter overhead.

Miami-Dade and Homestead Police officers are now assisting with the search.

Neighbors said they are worried about the safety of their neighborhood after a recent uptick in crimes and investigations in the area.

At this time, police have not released any details on who they are looking for, or what led them to interact with this person in the first place.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.